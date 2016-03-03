Joey Feek's sweetest family moments

Joey Feek -- one half of the husband-wife country duo Joey + Rory -- struggled with an aggressive form of cervical cancer since May 2014. After fighting the cancer for a year and a half -- it spread to her colon and doctors declared her terminal -- Joey decided to end her treatment in November 2015 and go into hospice care. The 40-year-old singer tragically passed away on March 4, 2016 surrounded by loved ones at her childhood home in Alexandria, Indiana. In honor of her amazing life filled with love, Wonderwall.com is remembering the good times and taking a look back at some of her sweetest family moments. From her solid marriage to Rory Feek, whom she's been with since 2002, to her relationship with stepdaughters Heidi and Hopie as well as her and Rory's little girl, Indiana, keep reading to see the family's love in pictures.

