Justin Theroux vs. Brad Pitt, new hope for Hiddleswift, plus more news

Justin Theroux explains "shading" Brad Pitt

Is there beef between Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt? Jennifer Aniston's second husband made headlines for allegedly dissing the actress' first husband on Instagram after Justin posted a photo of a graffiti mural that contains the words "F--- Brad Pitt" on Oct. 30. The mural in question -- which appears on a wall in Berlin, where Justin is shooting a new movie -- features a woman biting her middle finger atop a list of things artist Nick Flatt is mad at: racism, Facebook, imperialism, politics, nukes, steroids, pickles and Brad, among many other things. After drama ensued, Justin adjusted his Instagram caption to make it clear he bears no ill-will toward his wife's ex, adding a hashtag explaining, "And NO this post is NOT 'shading' anyone because I'm not 11 years old. I mean, seriously." His point in posting it then? To share his mood about the upcoming presidential election.

RELATED: Celebs in costume for Halloween 2016