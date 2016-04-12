Khloe Kardashian wishes Shape magazine had used a sexier photo of her on the cover

Khloe Kardashian stripped down for the May 2016 issue of Shape magazine, which hits newsstands on April 19. The reality TV star donned a number of body-baring ensembles in the super-sexy photo spread, which also serves as the official launch of the magazine's Love My Shape body-confidence campaign to encourage Shape's readers to "embrace their unique physique, spread body positivity and change the body image conversation." But apparently Koko was dissatisfied with the photo that landed on the cover: "Love Shape mag & I'm thrilled to be on the cover but we took so many better cover images," she tweeted not longer after the photos were released on April 12. "I wish they would have used the other set ups over that simple grey look. 😏 ... But how f------ crazy that me... 'The fat one' is on the cover of Shape!!! Ha! 😝 " she continued. Keep reading to see more photos from the super-sexy photo shoot, plus check out Khloe's thoughts on how her issues with estranged husband Lamar Odom encouraged her to get fit, on loving her body regardless of her size, on why she likes to wear makeup to the gym and more!

