Looks like all that time in the gym has paid off!

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 27 and she's never looked better!

The mom of three wowed in an almost completely sheer burgundy top -- which perfectly accentuated her abs -- and a pair of black wide-leg pants.

The 36-year-old reality star pulled her hair up in to a high ponytail, which helped keep all eyes on her sexy top.

Proving that she keeps up with the trends, Kourtney also donned a black velvet choker around her neck.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney posted a series of photos of her look on Instagram after filming Khloe's new TV show "Kocktails with Khloe."