Lady Gaga reveals bleached eyebrows and cuddles Justin Bieber at fashion show

Lady Gaga was raising eyebrows at the Saint Laurent fashion show on Feb. 10, 2016 -- for more reasons than one. The 29-year-old singer debuted newly bleached brows at the event, held at the Palladium in Los Angeles, and also couldn't resist stealing a hug from pop sensation Justin Bieber, 21. The songstress, who is engaged to Taylor Kinney, was among a slew of stars at the glitzy shindig and joined the likes of Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Elle Fanning and more. Click through to see all the celebs with a passion for fashion who attended...