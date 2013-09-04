Lady Gaga Wears a Snout and More LOL Pics

lady gaga

By Michael Mullen

This is what's known as "riding it till the wheels come off." Lady Gaga knows she needs to keep up the wacky outfit gimmicks, but after years of changing costumes anywhere from six to 20 times a day, she's fresh out of ideas. At this point, she's grabbing junk out of the bargain bin at Halloween stores.

Gaga jumped the shark long ago. Now she's jumped the pig.