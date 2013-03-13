Lamar Odom gets Khloe Kardashian-Odom an adorable puppy

Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian-Odom is really feeling the love -- the puppy love, that is -- from hubby Lamar Odom. One day after sending her two dozen red and white roses, the basketball player surprised his reality-star wife with another, more cuddly gift: an adorable puppy.

Kardashian-Odom, 28, tweeted the news on Tuesday, March 12. "Look what Lammy got us! Our baby boxer," she captioned a picture of the brown-and-white tyke.

The pup is just the latest show of affection from Odom, 33, and his spouse of three years. On Monday, March 11, the couple packed on the PDA during a romantic date night at Beverly Hills eatery Scarpetta.

They appeared "very much in love," a source told Us Weekly of the pair, who arrived at the restaurant hand-in-hand and snuggled up in a booth on the patio. Added the onlooker: They were "being very obvious and affectionate with one another, not caring that guests were watching."

