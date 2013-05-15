Lisa Rinna Is Feeling Saucy and More LOL Pics

By Michael Mullen

We asked our dear, dear Facebook friends to write a caption for this photo, and again this week we received a veritable cornucopia of responses ... many of which made us blush (we're easily scandalized).

This week's winning caption:

Emily K. Messina wrote: "Lisa Rinna is saying, 'This sauce tastes like it's got an ounce of fame in it.'"

Zing! Thanks, Emily, and thanks everybody else for playing!