Lisa Rinna Is Feeling Saucy and More LOL Pics
By Michael Mullen
We asked our dear, dear Facebook friends to write a caption for this photo, and again this week we received a veritable cornucopia of responses ... many of which made us blush (we're easily scandalized).
This week's winning caption:
Emily K. Messina wrote: "Lisa Rinna is saying, 'This sauce tastes like it's got an ounce of fame in it.'"
RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook
Zing! Thanks, Emily, and thanks everybody else for playing!
By Michael Mullen
We asked our dear, dear Facebook friends to write a caption for this photo, and again this week we received a veritable cornucopia of responses ... many of which made us blush (we're easily scandalized).
This week's winning caption:
Emily K. Messina wrote: "Lisa Rinna is saying, 'This sauce tastes like it's got an ounce of fame in it.'"
RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook
Zing! Thanks, Emily, and thanks everybody else for playing!