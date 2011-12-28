The Situation Makes Dreams Come True, Simon Cowell Swims Alone and More Funny Celeb Pics

By Jon Warech

For this photo of The Situation getting into the, uh, holiday spirit, we asked our Facebook readers for help. This week's winner? Ashley Roberts, who wrote, "All I asked for this year was for Pauly D, Vinny or Ronnie. I would have even taken Deana, Snookie, Sammy or JWOW. Instead all I got was this crappy Situation."

