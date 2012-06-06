LOL Pics

Eva Longoria's Pie Surprise and More LOL Pics

Pacific Coast News 1 / 15

By Michelle Lanz

For this photo of Eva Longoria, we asked our Facebook pals to create a caption. This week's winner? Jill Carol, who wrote, "OMG -- the pies are coming for me. Help!"

RELATED: Want a shot at next week's caption contest? Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Up NextICYMI
Pacific Coast News 1 / 15

By Michelle Lanz

For this photo of Eva Longoria, we asked our Facebook pals to create a caption. This week's winner? Jill Carol, who wrote, "OMG -- the pies are coming for me. Help!"

RELATED: Want a shot at next week's caption contest? Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries