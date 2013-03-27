LOL Pics

Jason Derulo has strong muscles, plus more LOL pics

Jason Derulo pajama party Jason Derulo pajama party
Invision/AP 1 / 11

Jason Derulo pajama party

By Michael Mullen

We asked our Facebook fans to dig way down deep and come up with a caption for this photo of Jason Derulo. And the winner is ...

Becky Stanley: "Tickle my cookies, please!"

Thanks, Becky. And thanks everybody else for your contributions! And please take another shot next week.

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Up NextBrides & grooms
Invision/AP 1 / 11

Jason Derulo pajama party

By Michael Mullen

We asked our Facebook fans to dig way down deep and come up with a caption for this photo of Jason Derulo. And the winner is ...

Becky Stanley: "Tickle my cookies, please!"

Thanks, Becky. And thanks everybody else for your contributions! And please take another shot next week.

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries