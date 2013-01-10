Mariah Carey: 'I didn't think I would have kids'

By Scott Huver and Jessica Wedemeyer

Mariah Carey may have a small army of assistants and handlers at her disposal, but that doesn't make her impervious to the difficulties of parenthood. The diva is back in the studio working on a new album, and now that she's approaching her live-television debut as a judge on "American Idol," things can only get busier.

"It's super difficult," the superstar told Wonderwall of balancing her career and her duties as a mother of 21-month-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, with husband Nick Cannon. "It's really exhausting."

But the challenge has also proven to be incredibly rewarding. "The best is when everything runs smoothly and you come to work and do your job and then you go home like more of a normal person than someone who's in a studio for 18 hours -- which would [usually] be me," Mariah said while promoting "American Idol" at the Television Critics Association winter 2013 press tour in Los Angeles.

Mariah is embracing her full life. "Every moment is incredible and a blessing," she says. "It's just such an amazing thing that I never thought I would experience because I always said I didn't think I would [have kids] because my career was always my life. But when you find the right person and you go through with it, [it's amazing]."

