Out & About: Back-to-School Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

Think all celebs are totally hands-off when it comes to their kids, letting nannies run the show? Think again. These stars are totally involved with their children's lives. So in honor of the new school year, click to see which lucky celebritots get chauffeured to and from school by their A-list parents.

Halle Berry listens intently to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, as she drops her off at school in Los Angeles.