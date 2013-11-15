Out & About: Celebs Hiking Edition
By Wonderwall Editors
Just in case you were wondering, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. And here at Wonderwall we celebrate this obscure holiday by watching other celebs get their hiking on. Click through to see which stars just love hitting dirt trails ...
Amanda Seyfried helps her cute dog Finn stay protected from the sun by covering his head with a bandanna in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2013.
By Wonderwall Editors
Just in case you were wondering, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. And here at Wonderwall we celebrate this obscure holiday by watching other celebs get their hiking on. Click through to see which stars just love hitting dirt trails ...
Amanda Seyfried helps her cute dog Finn stay protected from the sun by covering his head with a bandanna in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2013.