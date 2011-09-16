Out and About: Emmy Nominees Edition
Click through to see what your favorite Emmy nominees were up to before the big awards show on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011.
Sofia Vergara, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "Modern Family," was looking stylish as she headed for a shopping trip at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles.
