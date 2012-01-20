Peek Inside Mason Disick's 2nd Birthday Party

By Rebecca Silverstein

Happy birthday, Mason Disick! When Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's little man turned 2 late last year, family and friends got together for a Wild West-themed party, complete with petting zoo, pony rides, crafts and a huge cowboy hat cake. Keep clicking to see the just-released party pics.

Looking sharp, Mase! The man of the hour tries on his self-designed birthday hat.