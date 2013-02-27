Prince Harry spreads cheer at the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf

Prince Harry has momentarily traded in his hard-partying and sometimes controversial lifestyle to spread some good cheer and lend a helping hand at the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf outside Maseru, the capital of the tiny Kingdom of Lesotho in Africa. Click through to check out adorable photos of the single royal dancing, playing and baking with the children for the day …

Prince Harry wears a Paddington Bear apron during a visit to the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013.