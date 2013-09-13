Prince Harry's cutest humanitarian moments
By Wonderwall Editors
Happy birthday, Prince Harry! To celebrate the world's favorite royal ginger's birth on Sept. 15, we're taking a look back at Harry's cutest humanitarian moments. Click through to wish the prince a very HBD …
RELATED: Prince William and Duchess Kate's cutest moments
Yeah, Prince Harry can cook for us any day! Here, the prince donned an adorable Paddington Bear apron during a visit to the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013.
By Wonderwall Editors
Happy birthday, Prince Harry! To celebrate the world's favorite royal ginger's birth on Sept. 15, we're taking a look back at Harry's cutest humanitarian moments. Click through to wish the prince a very HBD …
RELATED: Prince William and Duchess Kate's cutest moments
Yeah, Prince Harry can cook for us any day! Here, the prince donned an adorable Paddington Bear apron during a visit to the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013.