Prince Harry's cutest humanitarian moments

By Wonderwall Editors

Happy birthday, Prince Harry! To celebrate the world's favorite royal ginger's birth on Sept. 15, we're taking a look back at Harry's cutest humanitarian moments. Click through to wish the prince a very HBD …

RELATED: Prince William and Duchess Kate's cutest moments

Yeah, Prince Harry can cook for us any day! Here, the prince donned an adorable Paddington Bear apron during a visit to the Kananelo Centre for the Deaf on Feb. 27, 2013.