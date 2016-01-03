The Romijn-O'Connell family rang in 2016 looking happy, healthy -- and incredibly fit.

Rebecca Romijn, 43, and Jerry O'Connell, 41, have been sharing photos from their tropical family vacation with twins Dolly and Charlie via their Instagram pages in recent days, and let's just say that it's hard not to be envious.

They genetically gifted pair revealed their beach bodies -- her in colorful bikinis, him in small Speedos -- as they swam, jumped, dove, frolicked and snuggled during a getaway to celebrate the New Year as well as their daughters' seventh birthday on Dec. 28.

On Jan. 2, they posted pics of Rebecca balancing atop Jerry's legs and of the girls chasing after their mom on a sandy beach.

View this post on Instagram Hey @bravoandy @andersoncooper @instasuelos @kellyripa #SupermanChallenge you're up! #CirqueDuBainDuSoleil A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Jan 2, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry O'Connell (@mrjerryoc) on Jan 1, 2016 at 4:16pm PST

Rebecca also shared a photo of her husband of eight years walking the plank.

View this post on Instagram Man on Wire A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Jan 2, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Jerry also posted a sweet photo of himself embracing one of his little girls.

View this post on Instagram Still at the stage where they like me so figured it was postable A post shared by Jerry O'Connell (@mrjerryoc) on Dec 30, 2015 at 9:26am PST

Rebecca and Jerry haven't revealed their exact whereabouts, but they're clearly blending right in: The star of "The Librarians" called them "creatures of the blue lagoon" in yet another post.

For all of their stunning vacation photos, check out Rebecca and Jerry's Instagram pages here and here.