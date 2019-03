Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee

By Katie Mathewson

You'd think that the beautiful summer weather is the reason why so many smiling stars have been spotted out and about lately, but this is Southern California -- it's always nice out. Whether or not the extra vitamin D boost is to blame, we love seeing the stars with their kids, lovers, pets, and sexy summer outfits. If you do, too, click through to see the photos!

A nautical Reese Witherspoon took her adorable son Tennessee -- who was also dressed in navy blue -- to a toy store in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 15, 2013.