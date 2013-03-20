Reese Witherspoon's cutest mom moments

reese Witherspoon deacon ava walk of fame

By Stacie Anthony

America's Sweetheart turns one year older on March 22, and to honor the actress on her birthday we're taking a look back at her cutest mom moments. So click through to wish Reese Witherspoon a very HBD …

When Reese's name was forever immortalized in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she brought her two biggest fans, daughter Ava and son Deacon, to celebrate her big day.