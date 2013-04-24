Rob Lowe is in love and more LOL pics

By Michael Mullen

All those years apart -- geez, "Wayne's World" came out two decades ago! -- and Rob Lowe's been waiting to confess his love to Mike Myers. "You complete me," he whispered. Rob had always imagined a lusty "Schwing!" or a "Yeah, baby!" escaping Mike's lips. But, alas, the funnyman remained silent. Ah, the pain of unrequited love.