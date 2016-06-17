See current and former 'RHOC' stars collide at the show's 10 year celebration
No drama here! Current and former cast members attended the 10th reunion of "Real Housewives of Orange County" at Boulevard3 in Hollywood on June 16, 2016. As former, current and brand new housewives collided on the red carpet, fans got a chance to see where their favorite OG franchise stars look like today. Keep reading to see all the ladies!
