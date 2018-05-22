Sofia Richie makes $100,000 for an Instagram post, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Time for your monthly reminder that the stars might as well live on a different planet than the rest of us! While $100,000 is more than most people make in a year, when you're the rich and famous daughter of a celebrity who's dating another celebrity, you can make that by posting one single photo on Instagram! Take Sofia Richie's recent post, for example, where she's seen sitting on a staircase wearing a pair of slides alongside a dog. The innocuous photo, captioned "Happy Sunday! @ugg," netted her $100,000. Must be nice! Need more proof that celebrities are nothing like the rest of us? Keep reading!

RELATED: Blue Ivy has her own personal stylist and shopper, plus more ways stars are nothing like us