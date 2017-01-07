Stars attend the 2017 Golden Globe pre-parties

The Golden Globes are right around the corner on Jan. 8, 2017, and the week leading up to it has been filled with stars partying. Wonderwall.com is bringing you the best pre-party pics. Starting with Lily Collins, she attended the W Magazine Celebrates: The 'Best Performances' Portfolio And The Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2017.

RELATED: Most decorated Golden Globe winners