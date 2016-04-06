Stars react to Merle Haggard's passing

The fighting side of him couldn't fight anymore. Country music legend Merle Haggard died on April 6 on his 79th birthday after battling double pneumonia. The singer's manager confirmed the sad news. Merle was diagnosed with pneumonia last year and spent 11 days at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Riverside early this year. He died at home near Redding, Calif. Merle's legend is unsurpassed by nearly everyone in not just country music, but music in general. Many of country's music's biggest stars (and non-country stars) took to social media after hearing the news of Merle's death. Click through to see who is paying tribute to the "Okie From Muskogee."