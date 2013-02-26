Stars Turning 21 in 2013

Taylor Lautner 21st birthday

By Katie Mathewson

Remembering your 21st birthday usually brings up a laugh, red cheeks, or a bit of nausea ... or maybe all three. Let's hope the young stars who turn 21 in 2013 don't enjoy their newfound legal perks too much, or else the paparazzi will have a field day. On second thought, the paparazzi are probably plenty excited as is.

Let's start with the oldest of the bunch, "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner. Taylor actually had a pretty tame birthday this year. He went bowling at Lucky Strike with K-Stew and other celebrity friends and get this… reportedly, Taylor didn't even drink. Way to keep it classy!