Super Bowl XLV Party Pics

By Rebecca Silverstein

You saw Green Bay win Super Bowl glory. You saw Christina Aguilera's epic National Anthem fail. And you tried to see the Black Eyed Peas halftime show but were probably blinded by the Tron-wannabe lights so that you couldn't see anything. But what you didn't get to see during Super Bowl weekend was all the celebtastic parties that went on behind the scenes. Lucky for you, we have all the best pics to show you the highlights.

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Justin Timberlake attend the Super Bowl 2011 Audi Celebration at the Audi Forum Dallas on Feb. 4, 2011.