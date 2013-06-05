Taylor Swift dances backstage at the 2013 CMT Music Awards

Wonderwall Editors

Though she's a global superstar that has sold more than 26 million albums, Taylor Swift got her start as a country music sweetheart. And we got to see firsthand how the songbird had such an easy time stealing hearts both on and off the radio.

The 23-year-old stopped by Wonderwall's Exclusive Portrait Studio backstage at the 2013 CMT Music Awards Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night. She smiled, she danced, she twirled and she posed. And it was magical.

