Tori Spelling Debuts Nursery

By Stacie Anthony

After settling in at home with baby Finn, who was born Aug. 30, proud parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott debut his colorful nursery in their posh Los Angeles home. Suffering from placenta previa during her fourth pregnancy, Tori enlisted the help of longtime pals Bill Horn and Scout Masterson, aka "The Guncles," who run Marque Communications, to help design the newborn's ultra-chic nursery. Click through to see pics of baby Finn's new room …

On her vision for the nursery:

"In the early stages of my pregnancy I was shopping at a flea market and found an adorable vintage giraffe figurine. That was when I came up with the vision of Finn's nursery. I wanted to do a blend of vintage touches and modern regency. Dean and I have always known since Stella was born that we would have another baby boy one day and we would name him Finn. Although we didn't find out the sex of the baby, I committed wholeheartedly to a baby-boy giraffe nursery for Finn. That very first vintage giraffe figurine I found also stayed on my bedside table in my hospital room for the 2 1/2 months I was there. It gave me hope."