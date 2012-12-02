Honoree Katy Perry, the cast of "Glee" and more showed their support at the 2012 Trevor Live event held at the Hollywood Paladium on Dec. 2. According to the Trevor Project's website, it is "the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth." Click through to see fun photos of some of Hollywood's hottest stars at the Getty Images-Wonderwall Photo Booth backstage …

Katy Perry poses at the Getty Images-Wonderwall Photo Booth backstage at the Trevor Live 2012 gala benefiting The Trevor Project in Hollywood on Dec. 2, 2012. Perry was honored with the Trevor Hero Award.