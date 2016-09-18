Trisha Yearwood shares her birthday plans, perfume taste and confidence advice

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood is turning 52 on Sept. 19, 2016. Wonderwall.com caught up with her just a couple of days before her big day at the Vanity Fair Social Club for Emmy weekend in Culver City, Calif., and found out a couple of her birthday plans. But that's not all! The singer and "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" host also opened up about life on tour with her husband of 11 years Garth Brooks, how she stays confident and why she's created her own home collection and perfume line. Keep reading to get the full scoop...

