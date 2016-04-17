Victoria's Secret Angels take Coachella

The Victoria's Secret Angels flocked to Coachella 2016, sporting their best festival fashion and posting adorable selfies. By checking out the music and attending the hottest parties, the models reigned supreme as the queens of the desert in Indio, California! On day one of the festival, new angels Taylor Hill, Romee Strijd, and Josephine Skriver met up for a photo op with other VS models, Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert. Keep reading to see more snaps of the VS Angels enjoying Coachella!