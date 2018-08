Olivia Wilde relaxes on the beach in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, 2012.

With reporting by Taryn Ryder

Up Next

Up Next Life in pics

Olivia Wilde relaxes on the beach in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, 2012.

With reporting by Taryn Ryder

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser