Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Bambi Awards at Rhein-Main-Hallen in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Nov. 10, 2011.

Up Next

Up Next Mimi Moments

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Bambi Awards at Rhein-Main-Hallen in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Nov. 10, 2011.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser