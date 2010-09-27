Week in Photos for Oct. 1
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes were among the Hollywood actresses honored at Variety magazine's "Women of Power" luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
When asked how women can be powerful, Garner explained, "To be a woman is to be part of a sisterhood .... It's women working together that makes things happen. Or with a man, occasionally."
