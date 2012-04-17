By Jon Warech

It may not be a government-approved holiday, but plenty of people will be missing work on 4/20 -- the day celebrating stoners. From pro-pot celebs to fictional characters we love, scroll through and see our favorite pop culture stoners.

"That '70s Show" Cast

Bonding in a basement under a cloud of smoke was a staple on this hit series that defined a generation. Danny Masterson's character Hyde was probably the stoniest of stoners on the show, but in real life, Mila Kunis is rumored to be dating Ashton Kutcher, so she must be high to make that decision.