Pop Culture Trios

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's been said that bad things come in threes, but here at Wonderwall, we disagree. In fact, some of pop culture's best and brightest are defined by this magic number. So in honor of the release of "The Three Stooges," let's take a look at some of our favorite triumvirates.

The Three Stooges

Moe Howard, Larry Fine and Curly Howard brought the laughs with their classic slapstick routine back in the mid-20th century. But will Will Sasso (left), Chris Diamantopoulos (center) and Sean Hayes do the same when "The Three Stooges" comes to the big screen? We soitenly hope so!