The biggest celeb endorsement deals

It's easier to sell a product with the help of a celebrity endorsement! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the famous faces who've been paid big bucks to help brand sales... starting with George Clooney. Nespresso reportedly paid the handsome actor $40 million to be a brand ambassador. He even got his pal Danny DeVito in on the action for a commercial. "I've been working with Nespresso internationally for nine years, and I really love and respect the brand, what they do, and how they do it," George said in a statement in 2015. "Nespresso and I have a shared commitment to sustainability, most recently helping to rebuild coffee farms in South Sudan. They are an incredibly responsible company, and I am excited to expand my partnership with them into the U.S." Keep reading to see more celebs who've made millions from endorsement deals...

RELATED: Hollywood's 50 hottest bachelors