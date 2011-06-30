Happy 25th, Lindsay Lohan

By Patricia Ramos

It feels like just yesterday when Lindsay Lohan captivated us in Disney's "The Parent Trap," with such a bright future in Hollywood ahead. Fast forward 13 years, and the only drama in Lohan's life is off-camera. With her 25th birthday on July 2, Wonderwall is taking a look back at La Vida Lohan -- and giving her a (non-alcoholic!) toast to making her second quarter-century better than her first.

RELATED: More on Lohan in Celeb Outlaws