Iggy Azalea's engagement is on thin ice, Patty Duke dies & more ICYMI news March 27-Apr 1

The past week in celebrity news saw a screen legend pass, a few baby births and a couple new romances. We could also be seeing the end of one high-profile relationship after what emerged this past week too. What a story we have here! Rapper Iggy Azalea and NBA star Nick Young's engagement is on thin ice after Nick admitted to cheating on Iggy in a secretly recorded video -- a clip made by one of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates. Nick is trying to salvage the relationship, but Iggy says she's trying not to "marry a cheater."

