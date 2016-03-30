Madonna, Kelly Clarkson and more stars who wrote children's books
Children's Book Day is April 2, 2016. Celebrate the occasion by checking out 20 stars who've written books for kids, starting with Madonna. The Queen of Pop has penned a handful of books for kiddos over the years, including the "English Roses" series. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: Celebrity tattoos of 2016
Children's Book Day is April 2, 2016. Celebrate the occasion by checking out 20 stars who've written books for kids, starting with Madonna. The Queen of Pop has penned a handful of books for kiddos over the years, including the "English Roses" series. Now keep reading for more!
RELATED: Celebrity tattoos of 2016