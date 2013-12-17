Year in Review: In Memoriam 2013

By Jessica Wedemeyer

We said goodbye to some of our favorite stars in 2013 -- from Paul Walker and Cory Monteith to James Gandolfini, Annette Funicello and Mindy McCready. As we prepare to enter 2014, take a look back at the celebs we lost this year.

Paul Walker, Nov. 30, age 40: The "Fast and the Furious" star was killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif., while hosting his Reach Out WorldWide charity car show, which benefits victims of Typhoon Haiyan and the recent tornadoes in Illinois. The actor was a passenger in a cherry-red Porsche Carrera GT driven by pal and colleague Roger Rodas that reportedly crashed into two trees and a lamppost before erupting into flames. The '90s heartthrob is survived by his 15-year-old daughter, Meadow Rose.

