Celebrity Birthdays

Daisy Ridley: 10 things to know about the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress

Invision/AP 1 / 10

Daisy Ridley became a household name when she hit the big screen as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, but the British actress still remains quite mysterious! In honor of her 24th birthday on April 10, 2016, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 10 things you need to know about Daisy.

RELATED: Things you probably didn't know about the original "Star Wars" cast

Up NextMental health
Invision/AP 1 / 10

Daisy Ridley became a household name when she hit the big screen as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, but the British actress still remains quite mysterious! In honor of her 24th birthday on April 10, 2016, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 10 things you need to know about Daisy.

RELATED: Things you probably didn't know about the original "Star Wars" cast

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries