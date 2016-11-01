Stars who left their Disney days behind them

Sure, we all know that Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were Disney stars as youngsters, as were Nick Jonas and Justin Timberlake. But not all stars went on to superstardom. Some, in fact, all but left fame all together. Take Kevin Jonas, for example... While his brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have continued to live in the limelight, Kevin opted for family life instead. Rather than building his fan base, he's just building. Nowadays, Kevin co-owns a construction company called JonasWerner Homes. Aside from that, he's also a father to daughter Alena Rose Jonas. On Oct. 27, 2016, he and wife Danielle welcomed a second daughter, Valentina Angelina Jonas. With Kevin about to celebrate his 29th birthday on Nov. 5, we decided to look at other former Disney stars who left fame behind...

RELATED: Celeb babies of 2016