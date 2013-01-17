Pup, pup hooray: Happy 91st birthday, Betty White!
Is there anything better in this crazy world than Betty White posing with cute doggies? We think not. Throughout her life, Betty has been a passionate supporter of our four-legged friends, so to celebrate her 91st birthday on Jan. 17, we honor the cause closest to her heart. Click on for 11 adorable photos of the incomparable national comedy treasure snuggling up to some tail-wagging pals …
