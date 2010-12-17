Brad Pitt Turns 50!

By Drew Mackie and Molly McGonigle

He's one of the most-recognized men on the planet, whether for his movies or his good looks or the fact that he usually has Angelina Jolie hanging on his arm. And while Brad Pitt probably gets the royal treatment wherever he goes, Dec. 18 is Pitt's 50th birthday. In honor of this day, have a look at Pitt over the years, as he gradually transformed into the star he is today.

Year: Mid-'70s

Age: The tweens, we're guessing

Notable events: A floppy-haired Pitt grows up in Springfield, Missouri, with parents Jane and William and siblings Doug and Julie.

