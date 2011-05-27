In Memoriam: Jeff Conaway

Reporting by WENN

Hours after being taken off life support, TMZ and Radar, report that Jeff Conaway has passed away.

The "Grease" star, who had battled drug addiction in the past, was found unconscious in his California home on May 11.

The actor's spokesman, Phil Brock, recently revealed that Conaway was found with a cocktail of "painkillers and cold medicine in his system," and doctors went on to diagnose him with pneumonia and sepsis, a potentially fatal blood poisoning caused by a bacterial infection.

The 60-year-old had remained in critical condition since, and his family decided to switch off his life support machine on Thursday, May 26, 2011, after medics said he was unlikely to ever regain consciousness, reports Eonline.com.

Conaway had been taking the prescription pain medication since badly injuring himself following a fall in his home last year, when he broke his hip and arm, fractured his neck and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Click through to see more photos of Conaway throughout his life