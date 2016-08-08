The new wave of 'It' girls

When Cara Delevingne really broke into the fashion scene earlier this decade, she was considered to be the model of the moment. Her quirky personality, plethora of cool tattoos and down-to-earth demeanor charmed the world, and she's since parlayed a mega-successful modeling career into an impressive acting career. In honor of the quintessentially cool model's 24th birthday on Aug. 12, 2016, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the latest crop of "It" girls. Keep reading to see the ladies who are taking that modeling and entertainment worlds by storm -- and who should be on your radar!

