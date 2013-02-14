John Travolta's Highs and Lows
john travolta
By Michael Mullen
Decades ago, a very special star cracked sitcom jokes, danced to disco, and crooned his way into our hearts. John Travolta -- even his name sounds like a cross between a thunder bolt and a galloping stallion -- celebrates his 60th birthday on Feb. 18, and in honor of his big day, we bring you a lifetime of the beloved star's highs and lows.
john travolta
By Michael Mullen
Decades ago, a very special star cracked sitcom jokes, danced to disco, and crooned his way into our hearts. John Travolta -- even his name sounds like a cross between a thunder bolt and a galloping stallion -- celebrates his 60th birthday on Feb. 18, and in honor of his big day, we bring you a lifetime of the beloved star's highs and lows.